Marlins Linked to Wild Trade Deadline Move for Diamondbacks Star
The Miami Marlins have crashed the National League Wild Card race, going 25-13 over their last 38 games to actually emerge as legitimate playoff contenders. Who would have thought?
While many still expect the Marlins to be sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, there are now serious questions as to what exactly Miami will do before July 31.
Former Marlins insider Joe Frisaro recently made an appearance on the Locked on Marlins podcast and even discussed the possibility of Miami swinging a trade for Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez, going as far to say that the Marlins should even consider including top pitching prospect Thomas White.
"I'd listen and consider it," Frisaro said. "... That's the No. 1 guy on the market, and I'm not convinced Thomas White is going to be great anyway."
Let's just get this out of the way now: there is absolutely zero chance Miami is trading for Suarez, and there is less than zero chance that the Marlins are trading White for a two-month rental. It just isn't happening.
Suarez will likely be the best bat moved by the deadline. He is slashing .247/.319/.579 with 36 home runs and 87 RBI over 428 plate appearances. However, he owns a much more modest lifetime .796 OPS, he isn't good defensively and he is 34 years old.
It would be silly for the Fish to move their top prospect for a player who they are absolutely not going to re-sign, regardless of whether or not they are in the playoff hunt.
Perhaps the Marlins actually will try to buy a couple of cost-controlled pieces, but the chances of them actually taking a swing on Suarez are zilch.
