Is A Playoff Push Still Possible for the Miami Marlins?
The 2025 MLB season was supposed to be another rebuilding year for the Miami Marlins. In many ways, it has been, but in the best way possible.
Peter Bendix has identified Kyle Stowers as the future face of the franchise, a core to build around, and has still been able to add more young talent to the organization through the draft and trades.
While doing all of that, the Marlins have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last two months and are currently the third in the National League East with a record of 57-59.
Miami also has the second-best record (13-7) in MLB since the All-Star Break. This surge includes Miami’s offense, which had a .248/.320/.429 with an OPS of .749 and a 106 wRC+ in that span. The pitching has also been solid with a 3.73 ERA and 1.17 WHIP since July 16.
The way the Marlins have been playing begs one intriguing question: Can Miami still make a playoff push in 2025?
Well, it’s not likely, but it’s not impossible either.
The Philadelphia Phillies have run away with the NL East. Even though the Marlins aren’t last in the division, they’re still 9.5 games back of the
If Miami is going to sneak into the postseason, it’d be through one of the three wild-card spots, which is slightly more attainable. The Marlins are currently 6.0 games back of a wild-card spot, with the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and the New York Mets all leading the Fish.
Unfortunately, out of these four teams, Miami only plays the Cardinals once and the Mets again this season, so they’ll need a little help from opposing teams to cut into their playoff lead.
With all of these elements playing a factor, FanGraphs gives the Marlins just a 1.5 percent chance of reaching the postseason.
Again, it’s not likely Miami is playing in October. However, no one thought there would be a true postseason narrative in the middle of August when the year began. So, who knows what could happen over the last six weeks of the season?
If anything, the fact that players such as Stowers, Xavier Lopez, Otto Lopez, Augstin Ramirez, Jakob Marsee, Eury Perez, and other players who will be in Miami’s long-term plans are playing with something on the line this late in the season will only help with their development.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Marlins' Jakob Marsee Continues Historic Start To MLB Career
MORE: Miami Marlins May Regret This Trade Deadline Decision
MORE: Marlins Rookie Jakob Marsee Making Solid First Impression In Miami
MORE: Miami Marlins Lead MLB in Major Stat Amid Hot Streak