Astros Projected to Swing Marlins Trade That Would Change Everything
The countdown has begun for the Miami Marlins, who have just one day remaining to move players before the MLB trade deadline. In the process, one team has emerged as a top potential trade partner for the Marlins: the Houston Astros.
The Astros have already been linked to Miami outfielder Jesus Sanchez, but they would surely love to add one of the Marlins' pitchers, as well.
While Sandy Alcantara is the bigger name and appears to be coming out of his slumber based on his last couple of starts, Edward Cabrera has been the better pitcher — by far — in 2025.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter is predicting Houston to complete a deal for Cabrera and has the Astros sending the Marlins two of their top 10 prospects: catcher Walker Janek and outfielder Joseph Sullivan.
"Janek was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 draft, and he is hitting .261/.342/.454 with 26 extra-base hits and 22 steals in 62 games at High-A," Reuter wrote. "Sullivan has been one of the early steals from that same draft class, going in the seventh round. He is hitting .241/.415/.475 with 17 home runs and 36 steals, and he recently received a promotion to Double-A."
But would Miami actually jettison Cabrera for that trade package? Based on Cabrera's performance this season and the fact that he is under team control through 2028, it seems rather unlikely.
The Marlins will probably be aiming for a top-three prospect in any club's system in order to part with Cabrera, who boasts a 3.35 ERA this season. They would also probably prefer to nab a pitcher as part of the package.
