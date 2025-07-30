Marlins Insider Drops Huge Intel on Potential Sandy Alcantara Trade
Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara has put together back-to-back sparkling outings just before the MLB trade deadline, and while it may not have necessarily increased the chances of him being dealt, it certainly raised trade interest in the former NL Cy Young award winner.
So, will the Marlins actually move Alcantara before the Thursday deadline expires? Insider Craig Mish provided some intel on the situation following Alcantara's strong start in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.
"5 shutout innings for Sandy Alcantara. He’s all the way back," Mish wrote on X. "We will see what the next couple of days bring. I would anticipate a fairly massive return in any deal that is completed OR he stays."
A fan then asked Mish what we should expect the return for Alcantara to be if he gets traded, and he said it would likely require the rival team's best prospect.
Alcantara is in his first season back from Tommy John surgery and has struggled most of the way, logging a 6.36 ERA over 21 starts. However, he has not allowed a run in each of his last two starts, which included seven shutout innings during a victory over the San Diego Padres last week.
The Marlins have also been playing terrific baseball, having gone 26-14 over their last 40 games to actually wriggle their way into the National League Wild Card race. While Miami may not necessarily feel it is a contender this season, its sudden surge could convince the front office to keep the core together to attempt to make a run in 2026.
Alcantara is under team control through 2027, so the Marlins do not have to be in any rush to trade him.
