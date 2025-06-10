Miami Marlins' Best Trade Chip Revealed Before MLB Trade Deadline
The Miami Marlins are expected to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline as they sit in last place in the NL East at 24-40.
Ahead of the trade deadline, the Marlins could trade away their best trade chip and former ace, Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara was a Cy Young award winner in the 2022 season, but he has struggled since and missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.
In the 2025 campaign, Alcantara has a 7.89 ERA, which is the highest among 112 pitchers in the MLB who have pitched at least 50 innings.
Despite his struggles, Alcantara should still garner interest at the trade deadline. The 29-year-old has 92nd-percentile fastball velocity, which shows his stuff still has the potential to be elite.
Alcantara is under team control through the 2027 season, as he will make $17.3 million in 2025 and 2026 with a club option for $21 million in 2027.
The former Cy Young award winner may not be the pitcher he once was, but contending teams may be willing to take a chance on him.
The Marlins are a selling team, and if they can get value for Alcantara, it could be worth it.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins Could Trade Surprising Player
MORE: Marlins Receive Stern MLB Trade Deadline Warning They Should Definitely Heed
MORE: Miami Marlins Connected to Chicago Cubs in Potential Trade Talks
MORE: Marlins' Top Trade Candidate is Blatantly Obvious, But Not Who You Think
MORE: Marlins Have Chance to Win Series Over Rangers in Lefty Pitching Duel