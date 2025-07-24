Huge Marlins-Red Sox Trade Proposal Swaps Two Stars Before Deadline
The Miami Marlins have been playing terrific baseball of late, but that does not necessarily mean they won't be moving any players at the MLB trade deadline, and if they do, the Boston Red Sox may be one of their top trade partners.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter has proposed a blockbuster Marlins-Red Sox swap where Miami would send pitcher Edward Cabrera to Boston and land outfielder Jarren Duran in return.
"A speculative swap for Marlins starter Edward Cabrera is a deal that could make sense for both sides, and that figures to be the type of player the Red Sox will be targeting if they are going to seriously consider a Duran trade," Reuter wrote.
Duran could actually be appealing to Miami because he is under club control through 2028 and has already established himself as a very impressive all-around player. The downside, however, is that he turns 29 years old in September and has displayed some offensive regression this season.
Meanwhile, Cabrera would obviously satisfy Boston's need for another starter, but would the Marlins be all that open to actually dealing him at this point? Much like Duran, Cabrera is under club control through 2028. He is also enjoying a breakout campaign, owning a 3.41 ERA.
The 27-year-old is sure to be one of the most highly coveted players between now and July 31, but Miami would surely require a mammoth return to actually ship him out. As good as Duran is, he probably does not fit the Marlins' criteria at this time.
