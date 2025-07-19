Miami Marlins Slugger Ties Rare Club Record
There wasn't a hotter player in baseball heading into the All-Star break than Kyle Stowers.
Well, the Miami Marlins slugger picked up right where he left off in the first game since the planned hiatus, and continues to look like one of baseball's most exciting emerging stars.
On Friday, halfway through Miami's series opener against the Kansas City Royals, Stowers had already recorded two hits, including another home run.
Going back to before the All-Star break, Stowers has now hit four home runs in the last two games. He recorded a five-hit day, including three homers against his former team, the Baltimore Orioles, on July 13.
Per Marlins Communications, the only other players in club history to achieve this feat are Adam Duvall (June 18-19, 2021), Giancarlo Stanton (July 5-6, 2016), Mike Lowell (April 21-22, 2004), and Derrek Lee (June 9-10, 2002)
That list includes some of the franchise's true legends, and now Stowers is right there with them.
Stowers is also the first Marlins left-handed hitter to hit 20 or more home runs in a season since Michael Bourne accomplished this during the 2017 season.
So far in 2025, Stowers has a .297/.372/.556 slash line, including an OPS of .928.
Stowers had a slow start in Miami after he was traded to South Beach during last season's deadline.
However, now that he's been with the Marlins almost a full calendar year, the slugger is becoming one of the team's budding stars and a key piece in Miami's rebuild.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Surprising NL West Contender Predicted To Trade for Marlins Star
MORE: Marlins Could Have Potential Trade Deadline Move With Brewers
MORE: Marlins Slammed With Unexpected Injury News Before Trade Deadline
MORE: Yankees-Marlins Trade Proposal Ships Young Strikeout Artist to New York
MORE: Miami Marlins Given Stern Warning About Trading Key Player