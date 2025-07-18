Surprising NL West Contender Predicted To Trade for Marlins Star
The Miami Marlins are one of the most interesting teams to watch as the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaches.
They have potentially one of the most sought-after players on their roster in starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Still, there's no guarantee they'll even move the former Cy Young winner if Peter Bendix doesn't get the return he's looking for.
If the Marlins do trade Alcantara, Mike Axisa of CBS Sports predicts that the San Francisco Giants will trade for the pitcher.
"The Marlins are going to move [Alcantara], that is a near certainty and not at all bold. It's Posey and the Giants swinging big and beating out teams with deeper farm systems to get it done," wrote the analyst.
Axisa believes a package centered around 1B Bryce Eldridge and LHP Carson Whisenhunt could get a deal done between the two clubs.
If the Giants truly want to solidify themselves as a playoff contender, adding another starting pitcher with Alcantara's ceiling would certainly help.
As Axisa pointed out, "Adding Alcantara, even this year's version, to Robbie Ray and Logan Webb makes for a formidable 1-2-3 punch."
This could be a win-win for the Giants and Alcanatara, too.
It's no secret that the 29-year-old is struggling in his first season since undergoing Tommy John surgery. Alcantara had recorded a 7.22 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP in 18 starts this season.
However, San Francisco's organization helped Robbie Ray rehab from his TJ surgery, and he's posted a 2.65 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP in his first full season back.
Ray's success should also make Posey and the Giants feel more comfortable in taking the risk and trading for the former Cy Young winner.
It will be interesting to see what Alcantara's fate is ahead of the trade deadline, but the Giants could end up being a perfect landing spot for the right-hander.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Marlins Could Have Potential Trade Deadline Move With Brewers
MORE: Marlins Slammed With Unexpected Injury News Before Trade Deadline
MORE: Yankees-Marlins Trade Proposal Ships Young Strikeout Artist to New York
MORE: Miami Marlins Given Stern Warning About Trading Key Player
MORE: Miami Marlins Acquire 6-foot-7 Pitcher in Trade With NL East Rival