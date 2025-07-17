Marlins Slammed With Unexpected Injury News Before Trade Deadline
The Miami Marlins are gearing up for the MLB trade deadline in just a couple of weeks, and it remains to be seen how many of their players they will move.
You also have to wonder if their approach will change following their sudden injury news, as it has been revealed that third baseman Connor Norby will likely be sidelined until September after undergoing surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his left hand, via Marlins insider Craig Mish.
Norby was initially acquired by Miami at last year's trade deadline in a deal that sent pitcher Trevor Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles. The Marlins also poached outfielder Kyle Stowers, who just made his first All-Star appearance, in the trade.
Norby was one of the Orioles' top prospects, but he has been disappointing in his early stages in South Beach. After showing very positive signs in 36 games with the Fish last year, homering seven times and registering a .760 OPS, Norby has struggled in 2025, slashing just .241/.289/.364 with six homers and 26 RBI over 273 plate appearances.
The 25-year-old has also labored mightily defensively, owning a minus-7 DRS in 2025.
With Norby struggling to find his footing, the Marlins may look to adjust their plans at the trade deadline, which may include looking for another young third baseman to insert into their farm system. Perhaps Miami will seek help at the hot corner in any potential trades prior to the end of the month.
The Marlins have gone 19-10 over their last 29 games to actually move to within striking distance of a Wild Card spot, but it does not seem likely that Miami will take its playoff hopes seriously.
