Yankees-Marlins Trade Proposal Ships Young Strikeout Artist to New York
The Miami Marlins will be fielding trade offers for numerous players between now and the MLB trade deadline, and the New York Yankees represent a perfect trade partner for the club.
Now, none of this necessarily means the Marlins will be swinging any blockbuster moves, especially considering how well Miami has been playing. The Fish may ultimately decide to keep some of their tradeable players for the future rather than jettisoning them before July 31.
But, we must keep in mind that this is the Marlins we are talking about, and Miami has always been known to serve as a one-stop shop for contending teams, either during the offseason or during the middle of the summer.
In this case, the Yankees will almost certainly be asking the Marlins about their relief pitchers, and while Anthony Bender is certainly the most likely option to be dealt, Miami has a young flamethrower that New York may wish to pursue: Ronny Henriquez.
Henriquez has pitched to the tune of a 2.60 ERA while totaling 63 strikeouts over 45 innings of work this season, allowing just 35 hits. The Marlins claimed the 25-year-old off waivers from the Minnesota Twins back in February, and it has proven to be quite a coup for Miami.
The Yankees' bullpen — which was terrific early on in the season — has been experiencing considerable issues lately, thanks much in part to injuries. Fernando Cruz has been sidelined with an oblique issue, and Mark Leiter Jr. recently suffered a stress fracture in his leg. Not only that, but Luke Weaver missed several weeks in June and has struggled since returning.
Henriquez's penchant for racking up punchouts (12.6 per nine innings) would definitely be enticing for New York, as would the fact that he is under team control through 2030.
Of course, the price for Henriquez may be exorbitant due to those factors, and the Yankees are well known for being rather stingy with their prospects. That being said, with New York aiming for a World Series run this year, it may be willing to pay a decent price to pry Henriquez away from South Beach.
