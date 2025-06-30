Marlins Linked to Outrageous Trade With World Series Contender
The Miami Marlins could potentially move several pieces between now and the MLB trade deadline, although their sudden winning streak may have changed things in that regard.
Still, if the Marlins do decide to get busy and sell some players, the Chicago Cubs will unquestionably be one of the first teams knocking on their doorstep.
The Cubs are definitely in need of starting pitching, and Miami has a couple of arms in Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera that could be dealt in the coming weeks. Well, how about Chicago pursuing both of them?
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller has proposed an outlandish trade in which the Marlins would send both Alcantara and Cabrera to the Cubs in exchange for an absolutely massive haul of five prospects, three of which are in the top 10 of Chicago's system.
"It's not quite akin to Juan Soto and Josh Bell for what felt like the entire Padres farm system three years ago, but five prospects for two big league pitchers would certainly be a landscape shifter," Miller wrote. "But it ought to take a near king's ransom to get arguably the two best Marlins, with Alcantara signed through 2027 while Cabrera will be arbitration-eligible through 2028."
It seems incredibly unlikely that Miami would move both of its top pitchers in the same trade, as the Marlins would probably be able to better maximize their values by trading them separately. However, the Cubs could certainly put together a godfather offer that would be hard for Miami to ignore.
However, the Marlins may be less likely to trade Alcantara and Cabrera now that they have won seven games in a row to miraculously work their way back into the Wild Card picture. And even if Miami doesn't believe it can make the playoffs this season, it may prefer to retain its best players to make a run in 2026 once everyone gets healthy.
