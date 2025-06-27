Miami Marlins Earn Reasonable MLB Midseason Grade
No one expected the Miami Marlins to be a playoff team or contend to win the National League East heading into the 2025 MLB season, and through the first half of the year, they haven't been either of those things.
Miami's season to date has gone just about as expected, which is reflected in CBS Sports' Dayn Perry's midseason grade for the Marlins.
The analyst gave the Marlins a "C-" for their performance so far this year.
"Not much to say. The Marlins were figured to be bad, and, hey, they are bad. They've got a reasonable shot at a fourth-place finish in the NL East, which would be an achievement of sorts," wrote Perry.
"It's a bit pathetic to say so, but much hinges on whether Sandy Alcantara can re-establish some value before he's (very likely) moved leading up to the July 31 trade deadline. His overall numbers remain grim, but he's been trending in the right direction more recently."
A C- is a reasonable grade for the Marlins, but it could be a little higher.
Personally, a C+ seems fair, considering they aren't in last place in the division, are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and are coming off a sweep of the San Francisco Giants.
Plus, Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards have each shown growth, and Connor Norby is living up to expectations so far.
Combine that with Sandy Alcantara regaining trade value and Edward Cabera blossoming, and there are some solid pieces to send off before July, or they could become part of Miami's core moving forward.
It will be interesting to see what the Marlins do at the trade deadline, but so far, Miami has lived up to the expectations they had coming into the year.
