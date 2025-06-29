Marlins Are Only Team To Accomplish Impressive Feat This MLB Season
The hottest team in baseball right now is ... the Miami Marlins.
Miami has won seven of its last ten games and has won eight straight contests on the road. Its six consecutive wins are currently the longest active winning streak in all of baseball.
The key to the Marlins' recent success has been their red-hot offense, which has one of the best stretches by any lineup in MLB this season.
Following their win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, Miami became the first club in all of MLB this season to record three doubles in five straight games.
This stretch also matches a franchise record with the Marlins. Only three other times in Miami history has a team accomplished this feat. That happened during the 2000, 2007, and 2016 seasons.
Over the last week, the Marlins have a team slash line of .303/.355/.497, and their OPS of .852 is the second-best in the National League, only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers' elite offense.
Is this stretch sustainable for the Marlins?
Time will tell.
However, it's still nice to see players such as Kyle Stowers, Otto Lopez, Xavier Edwards, and Agustin Ramirez start to swing hot bats.
Whether it's a new approach at the plate, swing mechanics for a few players, or something else, whatever the Marlins are doing at the plate, they must maintain it because it's producing a rather fun offense to watch.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins Slugger Expected to be Traded to Startling Team
MORE: Miami Marlins Earn Reasonable MLB Midseason Grade
MORE: Marlins' Ace Lands High in MLB Trade Deadline Rankings
MORE: Marlins Projected to Make Surprising MLB Trade Deadline Decision
MORE: Marlins, Dodgers Predicted to Swing Trade That Would be Unfair to Baseball