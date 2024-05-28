Marlins Look to Even Series Against Padres Knuckleballer in San Diego
The Miami Marlins have a challenge ahead of them today.
Already down 1-0 in the series after giving away yesterday’s opener to the San Diego Padres, the Marlins get the unique challenge of facing a knuckleballer: Matt Waldron (2-5, 4.86 ERA). Miami’s countering with Opening Day starter Jesús Luzardo (2-3, 4.14 ERA).
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres on Monday, May 27th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
3B Jake Burger
LF Nick Gordon
SS Tim Anderson
2B Otto Lopez
C Nick Fortes
Luzardo’s incredibly hot right now - his last two starts (versus the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers) have been fourteen combined scoreless innings, allowing only five hits while not walking a single batter and striking out eleven. He’s looking to build on the success against a Padres team he shut out the last time he faced them (August 22nd of last year) when he allowed only two hits and a walk while striking out seven in a 3-0 Marlins victory.
To be successful today, though, Luzardo has to be mindful of third baseman Manny Machado, who is 3-7 off of him with two homers.
Here is the Padres lineup:
1B Luis Arraez
RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
LF Jurickson Profar
DH Manny Machado
2B Jake Cronenworth
3B Donovan Solano
SS Ha-Seong Kim
CF José Azocar
C Kyle Higashioka
Waldron’s saved his season after beginning to ramp up both the usage and velocity of his knuckleball - in his last two starts, coming against the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, he’s struck out seventeen batters while allowing only three runs. He’s never faced Miami as a starter and no Marlins batter has an at-bat off of the knuckleballer.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres on Tuesday, May 28th
First pitch tonight is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET, and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Padres are on their self-produced Padres.TV. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while San Diego is on KWFN 97.3 and XEMO 860.