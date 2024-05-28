Inside The Marlins

Marlins Look to Even Series Against Padres Knuckleballer in San Diego

The Miami Marlins are going to be in an unfamiliar situation tonight with Matt Waldron on the mound for the San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron throws a knuckleball as his primary pitch, the only pitcher in baseball to do so in 2024
The Miami Marlins have a challenge ahead of them today. 

Already down 1-0 in the series after giving away yesterday’s opener to the San Diego Padres, the Marlins get the unique challenge of facing a knuckleballer: Matt Waldron (2-5, 4.86 ERA). Miami’s countering with Opening Day starter Jesús Luzardo (2-3, 4.14 ERA).  

Lineups for the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres on Monday, May 27th

Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:

CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
3B Jake Burger
LF Nick Gordon
SS Tim Anderson
2B Otto Lopez
C Nick Fortes

Luzardo’s incredibly hot right now - his last two starts (versus the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers) have been fourteen combined scoreless innings, allowing only five hits while not walking a single batter and striking out eleven. He’s looking to build on the success against a Padres team he shut out the last time he faced them (August 22nd of last year) when he allowed only two hits and a walk while striking out seven in a 3-0 Marlins victory. 

To be successful today, though, Luzardo has to be mindful of third baseman Manny Machado, who is 3-7 off of him with two homers. 

Here is the Padres lineup:

1B Luis Arraez
RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
LF Jurickson Profar
DH Manny Machado
2B Jake Cronenworth
3B Donovan Solano
SS Ha-Seong Kim
CF José Azocar
C Kyle Higashioka

Waldron’s saved his season after beginning to ramp up both the usage and velocity of his knuckleball - in his last two starts, coming against the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, he’s struck out seventeen batters while allowing only three runs. He’s never faced Miami as a starter and no Marlins batter has an at-bat off of the knuckleballer. 

How to Watch the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres on Tuesday, May 28th

First pitch tonight is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET, and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Padres are on their self-produced Padres.TV. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while San Diego is on KWFN 97.3 and XEMO 860. 

