Marlins Top 10 Prospect Named Breakout Candidate for 2026

The Miami Marlins' young roster proved a ton of doubters wrong this past season. While they didn't finish above .500, the Marlins look to have something in the works to compete really soon in the NL East division.

One area they look to improve at this season, at both the Major and minor league levels, is pitching. Last season, the Marlins' pitching staff ranked 25th in the MLB in team ERA, led by ace Sandy Alcantara, despite posting an ERA north of five.

While the Marlins have added to their bullpen this season by signing closing pitcher Pete Fairbanks, there is some upside when looking within the organization's pitching depth. One young prospect has already stood out as a breakout candidate for the Marlins' minor league system this season.

Kevin Defrank Emerging As Player to Watch

MLB.com listed Kevin Defrank, the Marlins' eighth-best prospect, third-best pitching prospect, as a player who could breakout as he continues to climb the ranks on his journey to the majors.

"After earning one of the largest bonuses for a pitcher in the 2025 international class, Defrank is already living up to the hype. The Dominican native is quite imposing between his massive 6-foot-5 build and fastball velocity that touches triple digits," MLB.com wrote.

"His sinking changeup already looks like a plus offering -- rare for someone his age -- and his sweeping slider has promise. Defrank will be 17 for most of the season and should pitch stateside at some point in 2026. His top-of-the-rotation potential makes him one of the most exciting pitching prospects in any organization."

Defrank isn't projected to make the league until 2030, but depending on his growth this season and the years that follow, perhaps he could be helping the Marlins sooner rather than later.

Last season in rookie ball, Defrank posted a 3.19 ERA in 10 games, all starts. Additionally, Defrank pitched in 31 innings, allowed 30 hits, 15 runs, 11 earned runs, struck out 34, walked 10, and hit nine batters.

Things are far from perfect for Defrank, but the upside is one the franchise can be optimistic about. Still working on his command and control, as he balked four times and threw nine wild pitches in 10 games, Defrank has the stuff to make it in the league in the future in terms of "stuff".

At the major league level, the Marlins need to ensure the ball stays in the yard, and starters lower their ERAs.

