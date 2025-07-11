Miami Marlins' Surging Prospect Makes One Trade Very Obvious
The Miami Marlins have decent collection of players that could potentially be moved before the MLB trade deadline, and some trade candidates are more obvious than others.
Perhaps the most clear trade piece for the Marlins is outfielder Jesus Sanchez, a streaky hitter who has not quite developed in the way Miami had hoped.
There should be plenty of teams interested in Sanchez between now and July 31. His .724 OPS is at least respectable, he has decent speed and he has historically been a pretty underrated defender.
The 27-year-old is under team control through 2027, so the Marlins technically don't have to move him now, but the rapid development of one prospect should force Miami's hand.
We're talking about fellow outfielder Jakob Marsee, whom the Marlins acquired in the deal that sent Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres midway through last season.
Marsee is slashing .242/.369/.437 with 12 home runs and 32 RBI over 361 plate appearances at Triple-A Jacksonville this year. Not only that, but he has already stolen 40 bases while playing impressive defense all over the outfield.
The former sixth-round pick is already 24 years old, so it's not like he should be spending a lot more time in the minors. Trading Sanchez would clear a path for Marsee to be promoted at some point this season, and he would likely receive significant playing time.
At this point, Sanchez is what he is. He entered the big leagues in 2020, and since then, he has registered a lifetime .734 OPS. He really is just an average player, and he's likely past the point of any further development.
Meanwhile, Marsee continues to surge and could represent a significant building block for Miami going forward.
Pulling the trigger on a Sanchez trade may be the easiest decision the Marlins make for the remainder of 2025.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Marlins Linked to Weird MLB Trade Deadline Move With Head-Scratching Team
MORE: REPORT: Cubs, Mets Interested In Trading for Marlins Breakout Pitcher
MORE: Chances Marlins Trade Sandy Alcantara Before Deadline Slim to None
MORE: Miami Marlins Acquire Pitcher From New York Mets
MORE: Marlins Slammed With Harsh Reality Check on Potential Star Pitcher Trade