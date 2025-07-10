Chances Marlins Trade Sandy Alcantara Before Deadline Slim to None
Another day, another rough outing for Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara, who just coughed up six runs on nine hits over five innings in a Wednesday night loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
Just when Alcantara looked like he was out of the woods last month, putting together four straight quality performances, the former Cy Young award winner has reverted right back to his early-season form, having allowed 17 runs over his last three starts.
Alcantara was initially viewed as one of the top trade chips heading into the MLB trade deadline, but at this point, his price has never been lower, and in turn, the so are the chances of the Marlins actually moving him before July 31.
There is absolutely no way Miami can expect to get substantial value in return for Alcantara at this point. Not with the 29-year-old owning a 7.22 ERA, the worst mark in Marlins history with a minimum of 90 innings pitched.
While Alcantara is still the same person who pitched to the tune of a 2.28 ERA in 2022, earning him unanimous NL Cy Young honors, he may no longer be the same pitcher.
The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last year and hasn't looked quite right since that award-winning campaign. That was three years ago.
Miami now has to hope that Alcantara rediscovers his mojo during the second half of the season, which could allow the Fish to trade him over the winter. Because right now, at this moment, a trade seems incredibly unlikely.
Alcantara is under club control through 2027, so the Marlins have time on their side. If they deal him in the coming weeks, they will surely reap a rather skimpy return. No team — not even a contender desperate for starting pitching — is going to surrender top prospects for a pitcher with an ERA north of 7. It just isn't happening.
Unless Miami simply wants to dump Alcantara, it would be best served retaining him through the end of the season and then re-evaluating its options in November and December.
