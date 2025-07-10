REPORT: Cubs, Mets Interested In Trading for Marlins Breakout Pitcher
The Miami Marlins are one of the key teams to watch with the MLB trade deadline just a few weeks away. Miami has several pieces it could send away before July 31, in what appears to be a favorable seller's market.
One of the most interesting players who could be dealt is starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, who is in the middle of a breakout season with the Marlins.
MLB insider Francys Romero recently reported that the two teams most interested in Cabrera are the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.
It makes sense for both of these teams to be in the market for another starting pitcher such as Cabrera.
Each team has World Series aspirations in 2025, but has dealt with injuries to its rotation throughout the season.
Cubs ace Justin Steele underwent Tommy John surgery after four starts this season, and, while Shota Imanaga is back, he also spent a month on the injured list.
New York's rotation has overperformed all season. Still, it's hard to know what a three-man rotation of Clay Holmes, David Peterson, and Frankie Montas will give you in the postseason, as Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea remain on the IL.
The Marlins hold all the cards in a potential Cabrera trade; they don't have to deal the 27-year-old.
Because of this, Romero noted that "The Marlins are expected to ask for a strong package, as Cabrera remains under an affordable, team-controlled contract through 2026."
It will be interesting to see if Cabrera is traded before the deadline, and if the Cubs or Mets end up being his next team.
