Miami Marlins Acquire Pitcher From New York Mets
The Miami Marlins have acquired a pitcher from the New York Mets, claiming right-hander Tyler Zuber off waivers.
The Marlins waived fellow right-handed pitcher Nick Nastrini to clear room for Zuber. Miami then optioned Zuber to Triple-A Jacksonville.
Zuber pitched in just one game for the Mets this season, allowing two runs on three hits in just two innings of work. He made 24 appearances and two starts at New York's Triple-A affiliate, logging a 6.11 EERA while surrendering 32 hits and registering 28 strikeouts across 28 frames.
The 30-year-old, who played his collegiate baseball at Arkansas State, was originally selected by the Kansas City Royals in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
Zuber made his big-league debut in 2020, making 20 relief appearances for the Royals. He posted mixed results, recording a 4.09 ERA and 1.591 WHIP to go along with an impressive 12.3 K/9 rate. His lack of control was a major issue, as he walked 20 batters through 22 innings.
The following year, the White Hall, Ar. native tallied a rough 6.26 ERA in 31 outings out of the bullpen, and he proceeded to miss all of 2022 as a result of shoulder surgery.
Zuber then made his way to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024, where he pitched in two games of relief, giving up one run over 3.1 frames. The Mets acquired him via trade last July.
The Marlins typically have a good eye for pitching, so perhaps they see something in Zuber.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Mets, Marlins Connected to Monster Trade Before MLB Deadline
MORE: Yankees-Marlins Trade is Now Too Obvious After Big Injury News
MORE: Tigers Could Swing Stunning Trade for Marlins' Budding Star
MORE: MLB Insider Discloses Surprising Trade Target for Miami Marlins
MORE: Marlins' Shocking Pitcher Continues Turning Heads Before MLB Trade Deadline