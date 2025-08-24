Miami Marlins Young Hitter Blossoming Right Before Our Eyes
The 2025 season has been all about identifying future building blocks for the rebuilding Miami Marlins.
Despite what the win-loss column says, the front office and coaching staff have certainly accomplished that task, pinpointing some talented players who should be in the franchise’s long-term plans.
One player who is clearly going to be a key piece in helping get Miami back to the postseason in the future is Javier Sanoja.
The versatile fielder has largely had an average to below-average season at the plate, recording an OPS+ of 87. However, it’s important to remember he’s still just 22 years old and made his MLB debut at age 21.
The second half of the 2025 season is showing the type of player and hitter Sanoja can be for the Marlins when he taps into his full potential as a big-leaguer.
Since the All-Star break, Sanoja has been a different player at the plate. He’s hitting .284/.324/.552 with an OPS of .876 over that stretch, and has especially come through for Miami in big moments.
Sanoja showed his clutch gene in the bottom of the 11th inning of Saturday night’s matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, tying up the game at the game with an RBI single.
Sanoja has routinely come up big for the Marlins throughout the season. In high-leverage situations (defined by FanGraphs), Sanoja has a .333/.400/.556 slash line in 31 plate appearances. His 164 wRC+ in these scenarios is the second-highest on the team, only trailing Heriberto Henandez.
Even manager Clayton McCullough recognizes the player Sanoja is turning into.
“Every day, kind of running out of superlatives for Javey,” said Miami’s skipper on Saturday. “He’s incredibly tough, and we’ve talked about his defense and his versatility a lot this season and what he brings to our team, [but] he’s gonna put the ball in play, he moves it around, and he’s not afraid of any moment that comes up. You can trust that at-bat.”
The Marlins very likely won’t be playing playoff baseball in 2025, unless a miracle occurs out of Miami's control.
However, Sanoja’s emergence during the second half of the season is definitely a win for the organization.
