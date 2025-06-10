AL Contender Urged to Avoid Major Trade with Miami Marlins
The Miami Marlins could move pitcher Sandy Alcantara between now and the MLB trade deadline, and contenders all around baseball will surely be swarming around the former Cy Young award winner.
One potential landing spot for Alcantara is the Detroit Tigers, who boast the best record in baseball thanks much in part to their brilliant starting rotation led by Tarik Skubal, who himself won a Cy Young last season.
However, Garrett Kerman of ClutchPoints doesn't seem to think the Tigers should make a push for Alcantara, as he doesn't feel the risk will be worth it.
"Sandy Alcantara, on the other hand, is not the answer. Since returning from Tommy John surgery, the right-hander has struggled mightily, posting a 7.89 ERA over 57 innings, a far cry from his dominant 2022 form," Kerman wrote. "Advanced metrics paint an even bleaker picture, Alcantara ranks near the bottom of the league among qualified starters, and there’s little evidence to suggest a quick turnaround is imminent."
Alcantara certainly hasn't been himself this season, as he has given up more earned runs (50) than any other pitcher in baseball, and his walk rate (4.7 BB/9) is uncharacteristically high.
The 29-year-old did show positive signs in his last start, allowing just two runs over six innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies, but that doesn't necessarily mean he is turning things around.
Alcantara is under team control through 2027, so the Marlins don't have to be in any rush to move him, especially for a skimpy return. If Detroit isn't willing to surrender significant prospects to Miami, the Marlins probably won't be willing to bite, which makes things complicated for the Tigers.
