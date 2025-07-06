Yankees Connected to Major Trade for Marlins' Rising Star
The Miami Marlins have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last several weeks, but that probably won't stop them from selling at the MLB trade deadline. And you know who could come knocking once again? The New York Yankees.
Last summer, the Yankees swung a big deadline deal with the Marlins, sending Agustin Ramirez and a couple of other prospects to South Beach in exchange for Jazz Chisholm. Well, this year, Miami may have another intriguing infield bat for New York to consider: Otto Lopez.
Adam Weinrib of Yanks Go Yard has named Lopez as a potential trade target for the Bronx Bombers in the coming weeks, and it makes perfect sense.
The Marlins second baseman/shortstop has been enjoying the best season of his young career, slashing .249/.321/.383 with nine home runs and 44 RBI over 299 plate appearances. He also boasts a terrific glove at both positions up the middle.
Lopez slashed .301/.365/.447 with four homers and 22 RBI in June, indicating an improving young hitter that could represent a big-time midseason acquisition for a needy club like the Yankees.
New York is currently rolling with DJ LeMahieu at second base, but the aging veteran is clearly no longer an everyday player at this point. The Yanks would love to land another infielder between now and July 31, and Lopez may be a prime candidate.
Of course, the 26-year-old won't be cheap. Lopez is under team control through 2029 and is in the middle of a breakout campaign. He also plays two positions that don't typically have a lot of impressive players available at any one time, further increasing his price tag.
But the Yankees are desperate, meaning they may be willing to surrender significant assets to the Marlins in exchange for Lopez, much like they did with Chisholm last year.
Miami absolutely does not have to move Lopez, but the Fish could reap a massive haul for the Dominican native if they place him on the trade block. If they do make him available, expect New York to be one of the first teams on the phone with the Marlins.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Huge Marlins-Phillies Trade Proposal Sends Top Prospect to Miami
MORE: Marlins Pitcher Who Has Only Walked Two Batters is Now Top Trade Asset
MORE: Marlins Could Pull Off Trade Deadline Heist With Floundering Yankees
MORE: Miami Marlins Again Linked To Intriguing Prospect In New Mock Draft