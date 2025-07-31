Yankees-Marlins Trade Proposal Results in Massive Haul for New York
The Miami Marlins are still rolling, as they just won another series to improve to 27-14 over their last 42 games. However, trade speculation is still swirling around South Beach ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and the New York Yankees may get involved.
The Yankees are definitely in need of pitching, both in terms of their starting rotation — which has been ravaged by injuries — and their suddenly shaky bullpen.
Fortunately, the Marlins have pieces to offer from both areas, and Christopher Kline of FanSided has proposed a trade in which New York would land starter Edward Cabrera and reliever Anthony Bender from Miami, securing two of the best arms on the market.
In return, Kline has the Yankees sending three prospects back to the Marlins: pitchers Bryce Cunningham and Thatcher Hurd as well as catcher Rafael Flores (who also plays first base). Cunningham is the fifth-ranked prospect in New York's system with Flores is No. 8. Hurd, meanwhile, comes in at No. 21.
But would the Marlins actually make this move? Cabrera is under team control through 2028, and while Bender is certainly expendable, the Fish may prefer to keep the former unless another team absolutely blows them away with an offer.
"New York has to make this worth Miami's while, of course," Kline wrote. "The Marlins are under no pressure to trade controllable pitchers with the team competing better than expected this season. Miami isn't too far away from competing for a postseason spot again. Cabrera especially still has untapped potential; Bender's value is quietly up there with the best relief arms on the market."
It just doesn't seem that likely that the Marlins will move Cabrera without getting at least a top-three prospect back from some team's system, so they would probably ask the Yankees for more than what this offer details, especially if Bender is included in the deal, too.
