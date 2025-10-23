Could the Marlins Turn to a Yankees Free Agent to Fill A Big Hole at First Base?
After a season that saw the Miami Marlins finish four games below .500 and four games out of the final National League wild card spot, some big decisions are coming this winter in South Florida. There are a number of needs that the Marlins have, and they are not too far away from contending for a playoff spot in 2026 if some of the right moves are made.
Miami has questions they have to answer on the mound with some of their young arms. Will Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera be on the roster in late March when the season begins? If they are, that's a solid 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation.
The Marlins have some players in their everyday lineup who had some breakout seasons to build around. One of those players is Kyle Stowers, who is a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award for National League outfielders. He is a finalist with some of the top hitting outfielders, and if he wins the award, he will have earned it.
One position that Miami could use a bat at is first base. There is going to be no shortage of options for them to choose from this offseason if they decide to go that route. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed Rhys Hoskins as an option. One other option that is available and would not cost as much as other players would is a New York Yankees pending free agent.
Could the Marlins Sign Paul Goldschmidt This Offseason?
One veteran free agent that is unlikely to re-sign with the New York Yankees is Paul Goldschmidt. The 38-year-old veteran signed a one-year deal with the Yankees for the 2025 season for $12.5 million. He was used throughout the lineup by manager Aaron Boone, anywhere from leadoff to the middle of the order.
He slashed .274/.328/.403 this season for the Yankees with 10 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 34 doubles. He collected 134 hits and scored 76 runs. Those numbers are not going to jump off the screen at you, but his ability to play first base and DH gives the Marlins multiple options. After the Toronto Blue Jays eliminated New York in the American League Division Series, he didn't sound like someone ready to step away from the game for good.
"I think I'd like to continue playing but I hadn't sat down and thought about it,'' said Goldschmidt. "We'll have to see what happens but thankful for my time here. I don't know what the future is going to hold."
According to sportac.com, Goldschmidt is projected to land a deal worth $7.5 million next year, which is a cheap option for Miami. The Marlins could use a power bat at both corner positions, and money will be a factor with Goldschmidt being a cheap option to consider.