MLB Writer Expands Trade Chatter Around Marlins' Young Pitcher
After losing 100 games in 2024, the Miami Marlins finished just four games out of the final National League wild card spot this year. They ended up closing out the season, knocking the New York Mets out of postseason contention, which is a good way to go into the offseason. Their pitching down the stretch ended up being what eliminated them from a postseason berth.
This is going to be an offseason where the phone is going to be ringing in South Florida with questions surrounding some of the Marlins' young pitchers. Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara are going to be the top two sought-after names.
Whether or not Miami listens and decides to part ways with one of its young pitchers will be fascinating to watch. They would have to be getting a haul back in return for either pitcher to make a trade. Kelly Miller of Bleacher Report floated the idea that if one were traded, it would be Alcantara.
Sandy Alcantra Listed As Marlins Likely Trade Candidate This Offseason
Miller wrote about each team's most likely trades of the 2025-26 offseason, and for Miami, he wrote about a likely trade of Alcantara. He is certainly an arm that contenders would be looking for this offseason as a key rotation addition.
Miami Marlins: A Trade of Sandy Alcantara
Contract: $17.3M in 2026, $21M club option in 2027
"Maybe with the way he pitched over the final two months, the Marlins are happy to keep Alcantara and his salary that is five times higher than the projected cost of any other player currently on the roster. Maybe they'll instead be willing/looking to move Edward Cabrera, Ryan Weathers, Braxton Garrett or one of their many starting pitchers under at least two more years of team control. Either way, turning at least one arm into at least one productive bat almost has to be the goal here, as they have too many of the former and nowhere near enough of the latter,'' Miller wrote.
Alcantara's two more years of team control are key here. After losing 100 games, the Marlins were in the mix for a postseason berth into September, a spot not many people thought they would be in.
If there was any doubt about Alcantara's arm after Tommy John surgery, he answered those questions in 2025. His overall numbers might not show it, but he still has top-of-the-rotation stuff.
Decisions are going to have to be made by the front office this winter, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them run it back with some of the arms they have.
It also wouldn't be surprising to see them get blown away and move a pitcher for a much-needed bat. This is a big offseason for Miami, to say the least.