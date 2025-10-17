Eric Wagaman Has Roller Coaster Debut Season at Marlins First Baseman
Jake Burger split his time between first base and third base in 2024 for the Miami Marlins. But, the Texas Rangers offered a deal too good to pass up.
The Rangers were looking for more slug at first base and they offered the Marlins three quality prospects — shortstop Echedry Vargas, shortstop Max Acosta and left-handed pitcher Brayan Mendoza. Moving on from Burger opened up a spot at first base for Eric Wagaman.
The former New York Yankees draft pick in 2017 finally made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024 as he played in 18 games and batted .250. But that wasn’t enough for the Angels to keep him. He was designated for assignment in November and signed with the Marlins as a free agent in December.
He played his first full Major League season helping the Marlins win 79 games.
Miami Marlins First Base Review
Wagaman played 117 games at first base. Behind him were Matt Mervis (29), Liam Hicks (28), Troy Johnston (16), Graham Pauley (5), Johan Bride (4), Jack Winkler (3) and Javier Sanoja (1). Mervis was the opening-day starter, but he only played 42 games for Miami as Wagaman took over the position.
Wagaman slashed .250/.296/.378 with nine home runs and 53 RBI. He certainly didn’t replace the power Burger brought to their lineup the previous two seasons. But Wagaman also had 28 doubles, three triples and 56 runs. He drew 32 walks and 100 strikeouts.
But the long-term job may not be his, based on his Baseball Savant data. His batting run value (18th percentile), baserunning run value (30th percentile) and fielding run value (30th percentile) were all in the blue among his MLB peers. His fielding values were especially troubling, as he was in the 24th percentile in range (OAA) at minus-2. He also had a minus-0.4 bWAR.
Right now, there isn’t much competition for Wagaman on the MLB roster. Hicks and Sanjoa are the most likely players to push him, with Hicks hitting six home runs in 119 games while Sanoja had six home runs in 118 games. Both players had a positive bWAR even as they played other positions.
There is also Deyvison De Los Santos, the only Top 30 prospect that plays a corner infield position per MLB Pipeline. He hasn’t made his MLB debut yet but is on the roster and hit 40 home runs in 2024. He took a significant step back in 2025 as he hit just 12 home runs. But the power is there. But, with experience at third base, De Los Santos wouldn’t have to displace Wagaman if he’s promoted.
Entering 2026, it’s not clear if Wagaman is the man or a placeholder for someone else. His production is enough to keep him in the conversation.