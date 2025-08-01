Miami Marlins’ Reason for Keeping Cabrera, Others Revealed
The Miami Marlins didn't go full sell mode at the trade deadline as they held onto starters Edward Cabrera, Sandy Alcantara, and others.
Miami did move outfielder Jesús Sánchez to the Houston Astros for right-handed pitcher Ryan Gusto, outfielder Esmil Valencia, and infielder Chase Jaworsky.
However, by holding onto Cabrera and others, the Marlins are giving it a go to try to stay in the playoff race. Miami remains seven games out of a Wild Card spot, but has been the hottest team in baseball of late.
The Marlins have a 28-15 record since June 10th, led by their All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers. Stowers is slashing .298/.379/.570 with 23 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a .949 OPS. He is having a breakout campaign and should be a key piece for Miami down the stretch.
The Marlins will be leaning on their top three starters of Eury Perez, Alcantara, and Cabrera down the stretch. Perez, the 22-year-old starter, holds a 3.07 ERA with a 0.955 WHIP.
Alcantara has struggled this season, holding a 6.36 ERA, but hasn't allowed a run over his last 12 innings. On the other hand, Cabrera has been effective, posting a 3.35 ERA with a 1.234 WHIP.
While the Marlins have been on a roll, it will be an uphill climb to make it to the postseason over the other contenders in the NL.
