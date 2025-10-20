Marlins Could Target Yankees Star Closer Devin Williams This Offseason
The Miami Marlins have a rather intriguing bullpen as of this moment in time, with some promising names in the bunch, including an outstanding season from Ronny Henriquez. Adding some more players to the mix would certainly help their aspirations for 2026, as having more bullpen arms is always a necessity when it comes to competitive teams.
One of the names that has been floated around for them recently in the media landscape is New York Yankees closer/late-relief arm Devin Williams.
An unrestricted free agent this offseason, Williams had a very up-and-down season with the Yankees, but ended it on a relatively high note with an extended stretch of positive play.
The inconsistency will be a bit of a concern when it comes to being a closer option this offseason, especially when Miami already has Henriquez, who looks to be a potential high-leverage reliever option long-term.
Williams has the history of being an outstanding player, though, and despite some inconsistent production in 2025, could end up being a positive addition if the Marlins do end up targeting him, as was reported by Kevin Barral from Fish on First.
What Would Williams Bring to the Marlins if Signed?
When it comes to total production in 2025 for Williams, it may be a bit concerning to look at, with a 4.79 ERA, 1.129 WHIP, 90 strikeouts to 25 walks, five home runs allowed and a 2.68 FIP. However, in his last eight appearances of the regular season, he began to showcase why he was such a high-value addition, as in eight innings, he had a 0.00 ERA, 0.76 FIP, 11 strikeouts, one walk and four hits allowed on 128 pitches.
Additionally, his strikeout stuff was still extremely potent all year long, and on Baseball Savant, which showed that he ranked 99th percentile in whiff rate, 97th percentile in chase rate, and 97th percentile in strikeout rate, predominantly through his offspeed pitches being very dominant.
He only ended up allowing a .194 batting average when pitching his changeup, and a .341 SLG, so there is still some positive value in his mound appearances.
Using him as a closer alongside Ronny Henriquez and Calvin Faucher (if he returns) would be a very exciting back end of the bullpen, and would provide Miami with plenty of options to close out games and work through the latter innings.
Williams may be able to be acquired for a lesser value than expected, as well, given his less-than-optimal 2025 season, but it will come down to how many teams are interested.