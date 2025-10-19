Marlins Reliever Ronny Henriquez Posted Outstanding Third Season in MLB
The Miami Marlins are in a pretty promising position as they move onwards to the offseason, and with that, they have lots of expectations to fulfill now. After a season in which they were competing for a postseason spot until the last few weeks, and put together a really impressive roster that overperformed expectations, they have work to do to now make that roster even better.
One of the most crucial parts of their success in 2025 was their bullpen, where quite a few arms continued previous success, and others came out of nowhere to showcase their skill sets. A name who was one of the latter was Ronny Henriquez, who was picked up as an offseason waiver claim by the Marlins this past offseason from the Minnesota Twins, and the 25-year-old reliever immediately made his name known.
Even more notable was his stretch of play in the latter portion of the season, where he immediately became one of the best strikeout bullpen arms in the MLB, and showcased that he can be a premier player for this Miami organization. With pre-arbitration upcoming for Henriquez, the Marlins will have the opportunity to keep him around for the next few years and see if he can continue this success.
How Did Henriquez Perform Statistically in His First Season With Miami?
Over the course of the 2025 season, Henriquez appeared in a whopping 69 games, more than three times the amount he had seen previously in his MLB career at only 19 with the Twins. In that span, he picked up 2.3 fWAR, a 7-1 record, 2.22 ERA, 1.096 WHIP, 3.15 FIP, 98 strikeouts, 27 walks and only 53 hits allowed.
This is exactly what any team would want from a late relief pitcher, and Henriquez managed to even pick up seven saves despite Calvin Faucher being the primary closer for much of the year. In the last 22 games of the season, Henriquez only gave up a single earned run, throwing 23 innings for a 0.39 ERA, with 30 strikeouts to only six walks.
While his contact allowed was still pretty volatile, he was generating so many whiffs and strikeouts that it really didn't end up mattering, given how many batters just could not touch his pitches. Splitting his pitch utilization across four pitches, with more than 17% and then a little bit of a sinker thrown in, helped a lot, as he had many options to turn to as a put-away pitch. Now, he heads into the offseason as he looks to improve even further prior to the 2026 season.