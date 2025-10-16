Marlins 'Plan to Spend' This Offseason, Reportedly Targeting Specific Position
What the Miami Marlins plan to do this offseason will be something to monitor.
Not only did they have a bounce back performance this year after a disappointing showing in 2024, but their young core performed in a manner that has seemingly increased interest in the team following a string of lackluster seasons.
Getting to the point where they are perennial contenders is the next step for the Marlins. However, in a division filled with big market teams that aren't afraid to spend huge amounts of cash, that will be easier said than done.
Miami likely will never have a payroll that is one of the highest in the league, but if they are ever going to become consistent contenders, they need to do much more than what they have been doing from a financial standpoint when it comes to their roster.
Marlins Expected to Spend This Offseason
The good news is that it seems like principle owner Bruce Sherman is ready to open up his wallet. According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald (subscription required), fans should expect to see some money getting thrown around this winter, even if it's not a huge amount.
"The Marlins plan to be active in free agency and will try to add a high-leverage reliever and an established hitter. No, there won't be a wild spending spree and $100 million contracts. But they do plan to spend," he reported.
Pursuing a high-leverage arm is another thing that was revealed regarding Miami's potential plans this offseason. Multiple star names were listed as potential targets, but if $100 million isn't going to be handed out, then it's hard to imagine they'll get one of those guys.
However, even adding multiple high-leverage arms would be a major plus for the Marlins heading into the upcoming campaign, and it would better position themselves to be competitive for a sustained period of time.
Marlins Reportedly Targeting First Base
The money that might be spent this winter seems like it will be on a position player first and foremost. Like Jackson pointed out above, adding an established hitter is something at the top of their wish list. But the insider also gave some further insight into what position Miami has in mind.
"They prefer the position player added is a first baseman. If they cannot find a first baseman, the bat added could be a third baseman or corner outfielder. But ideally, they would like to sign a proven first baseman, a source said," he added.
Signing a first baseman this offseason would be interesting. There are some high-profile names expected to hit the open market, including New York Mets star slugger Pete Alonso and Josh Naylor of the Seattle Mariners.
Both those two will likely be too pricy for the Marlins if they truly aren't willing to be ultra-aggressive with their spending. However, there's not shortage of good options for Miami if they want a stopgap solution who can provide some pop.
Keep an eye on first base rumors featuring the Marlins going forward, as it seems like they are ready to spend and have a plan in place for who they will go after.