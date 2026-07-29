2 Trades That Make Too Much Sense for the Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins will be listening to offers so they can get the best package in return.

There are at least two trades that involve two players that make the best sense for the Marlins to pull off.

Trading Heriberto Hernandez While He's Producing

Miami Marlins left fielder Heriberto Hernandez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a slow start for most of the first half, the 26-year-old outfielder has shown contact and power in several moments. One would say that he's a streaky player. Hernandez has produced some good at-bats in the last two weeks.

In the last 15 games, Hernandez has combined for eight home runs, 14 RBIs, and 23 hits. On the other hand, he's had some problems striking out too much. Hernandez accumulated a total of 36 strikeouts during that stretch. Through it all, other teams can use his services coming off the bench. Hernandez has 16 home runs this season and is slashing .241/.308/.794.

It's been an impressive month for him. Teams are paying attention, and it's up to the Marlins to make sure they come out as winners at the deadline.

Miami Should Also Listen to Trade Offer for Liam Hicks

This one might feel like a tough cold water to throw at Marlins fans. It is a possibility that Hicks could be traded. It would make sense to move him compared to Xavier Edwards, Otto Lopez, and even Kyle Stowers.

We will be grateful for the good moments Hicks provided for the Marlins. Hicks is slashing .279/.358/.793 with 14 homers and 60 RBIs in 97 games in his second big league season with the Marlins.

Some of the teams that the Marlins can get something in return for Hicks are the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and even the St Louis Cardinals. Those teams will be seeking good-quality at-bats to join their lineup. If the Marlins can get some solid prospects, cash, and even a good pitcher, then the trade could be a steal.

The business of baseball is cutthroat. We may not like some business decisions that are being made, but it comes with the territory when it's the position of an executive. Manager Clayton McCullough may not want to trade any of his guys because of the bond they're built on, but he and everyone else will have to prepare themselves for what's to come, whether it's good or bad. This is the trade deadline, folks. Some teams will thrive at the deadline, some will collapse.

We hope that in the case of the Marlins, the front office will do the right thing and keep the momentum going. The Marlins are seeking their first postseason berth since 2023.