Marlins’ Offensive Collapse Threatens to Derail Breakthrough Year

The Miami Marlins spent much of 2026 rebuilding belief. Nine games have placed that progress in danger.

Miami entered its current losing streak at 52-42 and inside the National League wild-card picture after a first half that felt like a breakthrough. The Marlins are now 52-51 following a sweep by the Houston Astros, sitting 1.5 games behind the final postseason position

The clearest reason is an offense that has lost its spark. Miami has averaged only 2.6 runs during the nine consecutive defeats, two fewer than its 4.6-run average before the skid began. The lineup has still produced occasional power, but too many of those swings have arrived without enough traffic around them. Miami has collectively hit .223 with a .645 OPS over its past 10 games

Joe Mack homered in consecutive games in Houston, yet the Marlins scored only 10 runs during the three-game sweep. One good swing can keep a game close. But it cannot carry an offense when the hitters expected to fill the basepaths find themselves walking back to the dugout more times than not.

Xavier Edwards has been at the center of that decline. He carried a .307/.391/.462 slash line through 64 games and looked like one of Miami’s strongest All-Star candidates. Edwards has hit .179 with one RBI and one run scored over his past 10 games, removing an important source of contact and on-base ability from the top of the order.

Otto Lopez has also slowed after becoming one of baseball’s biggest first-half surprises. The shortstop entered June 8 hitting .331/.361/.468, but he has batted .205 with three RBIs across his past 10 contests. Liam Hicks, another key contributor, has hit .265 with one home run and four RBIs during the same span after establishing himself as Miami’s leading run producer.

Miami Cannot Let Their Momentum Stall

Otto Lopez hits a sacrifice fly ball during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every lineup goes through difficult stretches, but the timing of this slump has jeopardized this season.

The Marlins gradually gave their fans a reason to view the campaign differently. Young players developed, overlooked additions became meaningful contributors and the club remained above .500 deep into July. The postseason started to feel possible rather than something years away.

The losing streak has not erased those gains, but it has changed the outlook. FanGraphs now gives Miami a 14.4% chance to reach the playoffs and projects an 80-82 finish.

Miami returns home Friday to face the San Diego Padres, another team chasing the final wild-card position. The Marlins need the group that created first-half optimism to begin producing together again before a promising year becomes defined by how quickly that hope vanished.