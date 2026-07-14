2026 All-Star Week Came at a Perfect Time for the Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins didn't exactly get to go into the All-Star break this week riding high. Following a 5-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, South Florida's favorite team will spend the season's recess sitting on a three-game losing streak after getting swept in the series.

The Fish really struggled on offense in each of the three losses, scoring just five total runs over the three-game set. Moreover? They looked tired and in need of the upcoming lull in the schedule. In the grand scheme of things, one might suggest that this young team is starting to falter as the Summer gets hotter. Many up-and-coming clubs in their position have historically done that. But, at the end of the day, their skipper just chalks the losses up to a simple lack of execution.

“We weren’t able to adjust and put pressure on them,” Miami manager Clayton McCullough stated at the end of the weary weekend. “They pitched really well... lots of change-ups and pitches with spin. Offensively, not one of our better series’.”

Life comes at you fast. A Marlins team that looked like a juggernaut for the previous six weeks played unrecognizably lousy baseball in three straight losses to the Guardians. https://t.co/qYwr6ZUxGc #marlins #miami #FightinFish — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) July 12, 2026

The Marlins (52-45) are currently four games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East Division. Currently swimming in third place, they're trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by just two games, but they hold the pole position when it comes to the NL Wild Card race. They're also coming off a June that was the most successful in franchise history, going 20-6. Those are all major positives that certainly should outweigh the handful of negatives that occurred over a short series.

The Fish Should Be Fine

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer and catcher Joe Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami will re-enter regular-season play with a six-game road trip, starting on July 17, starting with a three-game series against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Then, it's down to Texas for a trio of contests with the Houston Astros. That short jaunt should indicate how their journey just hit a few potholes against Cleveland, and any concern is much ado about nothing.

Despite this blip on the radar, if the season were to right now... Miami is a playoff team.

That's an achievement many experts didn't expect.

It's also a sign of future success. So it only makes good sense to think that the Fish will survive these choppy waters and get back to being king fish again. This is a team that will learn how to handle adversity similar to this weekend's action, but it won't stop what is developing in Miami right now.