Are the Marlins Ready to Be Buyers at the Deadline?

The Miami Marlins are experiencing a little more success than many may have expected in 2026 - including the entire team itself. Looking at this season as a bridge to contention in '27 has now shifted focus. It's now become clear that the Fish aren't going to flounder, and they will be in the playoff push following this month's All-Star Game.

Currently, the Fish are 47-42, and staying within striking distance of one of baseball's best teams, the Atlanta Braves (51-35), in the National League East standings. As of the Fourth of July, Miami is red hot; they're 5.5 games out of first, and trail the second-place Philadelphia Phillies by just 2.5 games. And as far as the Wild Card race is concerned, Miami has been in and out of the final spot multiple times in the last week, keeping pace with the St. Louis Cardinals (46-39).

NL Wild Card Leaders



Cubs

Phillies

Cardinals



Games Behind



Marlins 1

Nationals 2 pic.twitter.com/Mw8vKAjLal — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 4, 2026

Manager Clayton McCullough's team ascended to this position thanks to their best month in franchise history. The Marlins just came off a 20-6 performance in June, and at the same time, began to display better team chemistry and seemed to come together as a collective.

With the surprising success, the Magic City Nine have gone from a franchise constructing its future to one that's realizing that future is now... In 2026.

That leaves the question of just how aggressive Miami should be near the trade deadline. Particularly, if they have a realistic shot at the postseason. And more importantly, who would or wouldn't be on the move.

Will the Marlins Roll the Dice?

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's temtping to just give up the farm (pun intended) if it meant the team could bring some October excitement to the city. However, it's doubtful the team would make much of a whimper this year against the top echelon of teams in the NL.

The best bet for the Marlins would be to add an innings eater for the rotation or another versatile, veteran bat. But, it appears as if there are better things that will come with patience. Just like the third little pig, the Marlins need to build their houses out of brick. Hay and sticks just won't do.

That's why they need to mostly stand pat and rely more on having hope than Hail Marys, as they look to drive it home in 2026.