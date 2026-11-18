The Miami Marlins are just getting started in their offseason. The one thing that plagued them in 2026 was the closer's role. The Marlins have a history of having issues at the closers position.

Last offseason, the team signed Pete Fairbanks to a one-year contract, hoping he would be able to stabilize the ninth inning, and while he was not Heath Bell level bad, Fairbanks had an awful season for the Marlins.

Now the Marlins need to search for a closer in a market where they will be swimming in deep waters. The closer market took a hit with David Bednar taking the qualifying offer from the New York Yankees and coming off the market.

In my eyes, that leaves two relievers (both lefties) that would be good fits for the Marlins to close out games: Adrian Morejon and Alex Vesia.

About Morejon

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon. Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morejon is one of the best relievers in baseball and is for sure the best reliever on the current free agent market.

In 2026, he posted a 9-3 record with a 2.83 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. His baseball savant lights up bright red, which is a good thing for teams like the Marlins who are into analytics. The number on the page that stands out to me is his xERA, which is 2.34 and is in the 99th percentile. That takes into account a bit of the luck factor in his pitching, and this suggests he’s getting a bit unlucky.

That should show how great of a reliever he is. Morejon also has one of the highest velocities on a sinker, averaging 99.5 MPH.

That is all great, but the issue is going to come down to money. A lot of the bigger market teams, like the Padres and Yankees, are expected to be in Morejon’s market. In an offseason where the financial landscape is, I don’t know if the Marlins are going to swim in the same waters as those teams. MLB Trade Rumors projects Morejon to receive a five-year, $80M deal.

About Vesia

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia. Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vesia knows how to win. He’s been on the Dodgers since 2021 after being traded from the Marlins to the Dodgers in the Dylan Floro trade.

In 2026, Vesia posted a 3-1 record with a 2.64 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. Vesia also has a good Savant page with a lot of red; the number that sticks out to me is the xBA against sitting at .164, in the 99th percentile. That is elite. Vesia also has a 31.2 strikeout percentage, which is great, but the walk rate is not as good with a 13% walk rate.

The financial factor might not be as much of a factor with Vesia because he’s going into his age 30 season. Still, the bigger market teams will be connected with Vesia, but he’s not going to get a contract close to what Morejon is going to get. MLB Trade Rumors projects Vesia to receive a two-year, $26M deal.

The Best Fit

It’s going to come down to the financials. I think if the Marlins really want to go all-in and be a true threat in the NL East, Morejon should be the pick. They would have to give up not only money but also a draft pick because he was slapped with the qualifying offer. If the Marlins want to go with the lower-term option, Vesia is the pick, but the caution should be that Vesia does not have experience in the closer's role.

Either way, both Morejon and Vesia would fit the team extremely well, and the Marlins should explore adding one of them this offseason.