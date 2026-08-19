Behind the Plate: The Legacy of a Marlins Baseball Legend

Former Miami Marlins catcher Charles Johnson has been part of many historic events throughout his baseball career.

Johnson has caught multiple no-hitters, won the 1997 World Series, played a big part offensively, especially in Game 7, made a few All-Star teams, and is now mentoring young players.

Johnson stopped by for an interview with Jeremy Tache on the "Talkin with Tache" podcast and shared his baseball journey and the importance of the catcher position.

Johnson on Catching and Baseball Memories

Florida Marlins catcher Charles Johnson. Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson has a strong connection to Florida. The 55-year-old was born and raised in Florida. Johnson attended and played for the University of Miami and got to play for the Marlins for seven seasons.

One of the things that Johnson values is defense. He always had a defensive mindset first. Being a catcher in the big leagues was everything to Johnson.

"For me, it's the best position in the game," Johnson said. "To be back behind home plate, to be able to call games, control the game, you're pretty much being the quarterback of the whole situation, and so a lot of weight is on your shoulders, but it's a good weight because you know I get a chance to dictate and help a pitcher out. It's so rewarding when you win a game as a catcher. When you lose, it's tough because you're thinking about things I could have called differently."

Johnson caught for many pitchers. He enjoyed working with pitchers such as Brad Penny, A.J. Burnett, and Mike Mussina. Johnson was in the middle of Livan Hernandez's 15-strikeout game against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the 1997 NLCS. Johnson and Hernandez had difficulty communicating due to a language barrier, but they were able to make it work.

The strike zone was pretty wide in that game, and Johnson basically told Hernandez to keep the ball away from the strike zone.

"The craziest game I've ever been part of," Johnson said.

The strike zone video replay has come a long way. In 1997, none of that existed.

Next year, it will be 30 years since the Marlins won the first World Series in franchise history. At the time, they were the fastest expansion team to win a championship, until the Diamondbacks did it in 2001. The 1997 title run was an incredible feeling for Johnson. He still wears the championship ring on his finger and showed it during the interview.

"My favorite memory was after we won the World Series," Johnson said. "A lot of people don't know this, but we came into the locker room, into the training room, all the players, all the coaches. Everybody had a say and said how they felt about the season. It was an intimate moment that we all had, and I truly enjoyed that."

Johnson got to be teammates with Cal Ripken Jr. for two seasons in Baltimore and had the privilege of being there in that unforgettable 2001 All-Star Game. Now, Johnson is admiringly watching his son have success in football. Johnson will forever be a beloved figure in South Florida for his years of service in the organization.