4 Internal Candidates to Solve One of the Marlins Biggest Problems

Organizations sometimes need to think outside the box to fix some issues. The Miami Marlins can solve some of their problems with their current players, but they also have to consider their prospects in their farm system.

It's going to take a blend of minor-league and major-league talent to perhaps put the Marlins over the hump for postseason play.

President of baseball operations Peter Bendix made a few adjustments this season. He must improve his decision-making this offseason.

1) Robby Snelling

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Robby Snelling Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami needs a solid left-handed pitcher in their rotation. Most of the current pitchers are right-handed. There's nothing wrong with that. They need more options. A guy like Snelling, 22, will need to bring his talent to this group next season.

He'll be 23 next season. He has strikeout-machine potential. The Marlins need a Chris Sale-caliber lefty on their roster. It's time for Snelling to raise his performance and make the team. Snelling has a devastating fastball and curveball that can challenge any hitter as long as he has control and command.

2) Joe Mack

After a sensational rookie season, Mack must take five or ten steps forward in 2027. He's emerging as one of the best defensive catchers in baseball. His batting average and on-base percentage are good, but he has the chance to be great. He can solve a lot of the Marlins' problems on both sides of the field.

Bender and the rest of the front office staff made a clutch move by promoting him midseason. Let the young guys eat. The Marlins got themselves a trustworthy catcher for years to come.

3) Javier Sanoja

If the Marlins give Sanoja more opportunities, he will take advantage of them. Sanoja surprised many with his outstanding hustle and contact-hitting ability during the second half. He became one of the most reliable hitters for the Marlins in the last few months.

Sanoja has been a valuable utility man for the Marlins. He's only 24 and getting better. His role should increase by next season. Stick with Sanoja at third base.

In the last seven games, Sanoja slashed .357/.379/.607 with 10 hits. He finished the season with 11 homers, 60 RBIs, and a .791 OPS.

4) Aiva Arquette

The 22-year-old shortstop can hit for contact and power. He has great size and strength. Arquette hit 10 home runs, 73 hits, and batted .272 this season in the minors. We understand that Otto Lopez is the man covering shortstop. Lopez finished the season as the best hitter on the team.

Arquette can get some reps next season if he keeps swinging the bat well. If he stays healthy and produces, he might play some regular-season games. The Marlins could have him play other positions to see how he can handle it.

His batting approach could be another factor in why the Marlins could be better next season. Remember Miguel Cabrera in 2003? Anything can happen in baseball. It's about taking risks and not overthinking.