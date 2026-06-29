Marlins Announce Rotation for 4-Game Series at Coors Field, Led by Unbeaten Max Meyer

The Miami Marlins are headed to Coors Field to take on the Colorado Rockies in a four-game series starting Monday evening. They bring with them one of the best pitching stories in baseball.

Max Meyer. For those who follow along, that’s all that needs to be said. He is 9-0 on the season and he will take the mound Wednesday afternoon. The Rockies starting rotation has a 5.90 ERA and is the worst in Major League Baseball.

Monday: Alcantara Sets the Tone

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Miami is starting the series off with Sandy Alcantara. The veteran may not be playing his best baseball, but he is a reliable arm for the Marlins. He walks into the game with an 8-4 record for 2026 with a 4.01ERA and 81 strikeouts. Facing the 33-51 Rockies, the veteran will have a chance to set the tone early on in the game and series.

Sean Sullivan will be Colorado’s choice. This sort of explains how the season has gone. Sullivan will be making his fourth MLB start, and the first few haven’t been great.

The rookie is certainly in a lopsided match. Sullivan comes in with an 0-2 record and an 8.25 ERA.

Tuesday: Pérez Looks to Build Consistency

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Eury Pérez will get the vote of confidence on Tuesday to lead the Marlins. This should be a favorable matchup for Miami. The right-hander comes in with a 3-6 record and a 4.41 ERA with 73 strikeouts. The line for his 16 starts doesn’t really relay the power that comes with him and the dominance he can have in a game.

The Rockies have yet to announce their start for Tuesday.

Pérez has a high upside, and he has the ability to be one of the better starters in the National League. Given that he will be facing a struggling lineup, this should be a great opportunity for him to build some momentum into the second half of the season.

Wednesday: The Meyer Show

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The world of baseball will be tuned in to see this game. Max Meyer is a beast and deserves quite a bit more recognition than he has been getting. He is 9-0 with a 2.60 ERA. He has earned 107 strikeouts. These are numbers that should firmly place him in every single conversation for the best pitching performance of the National League.

Colorado will counter with Kyle Freeland. His numbers are the opposite story. He is 1-7 with a 7.50 ERA. The mismatch here is evident.

Thursday: Series Finale

Miami will close the series on Thursday at Coors Field, but has yet to announce its starter. Colorado is sending Michael Lorenzen. The veteran has struggled to find his way for the Rockies thus far this season. He is 3-9 with a dismal 6.83 ERA.

There will be plenty of opportunities for the Marlins lineup to do damage early on in this game. If Miami hasn’t already locked up the series, this one will be the game to do so.

The Marlins are set up well to take control and earn some relatively easy wins in Colorado.