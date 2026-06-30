Assessing How Marlins’ Remarkable Month of June Changed Its Fortunes

The Miami Marlins are the hottest team in baseball right now. The Marlins defeated the Colorado Rockies, 10-7, on Monday night.

With this victory, Miami secured a 19-6 record, the best in franchise history.

The @Marlins' 19-6 record in June is the best in baseball! pic.twitter.com/7cCn7B5p51 — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2026

Marlins Making History and Playing Outstanding

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Marlins are just the third team in baseball this season to reach at least 19 wins in a particular month. The Atlanta Braves won 19 games in April, the Milwaukee Brewers won 19 games in May, and now the Marlins have joined the crowd.

It took a little bit of everything to accomplish these goals. Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara remained undefeated in June with a 6-0 record. The Marlins are currently tied for third place in the NL wild card.

How about Griffin Conine? Here's a player who has fought for playing time and overcome injuries. The 28-year-old outfielder made a statement on Monday night at Coors Field when he clobbered a three-run home run to left, leading to the Marlins' 6- 5 victory in the top of the fifth inning. His home run was 433 feet long and marked his third of the season.

GRIFF OBLITERATES A BASEBALL pic.twitter.com/otyYkCD6Oi — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 30, 2026

Two years ago, Conine made his debut in Coors Field. Two years later, he hit the farthest ball of the season at the stadium so far.

Infielder Javier Sanoja continues to hit hot. He delivered a big three-run triple to clear the bases in the seventh inning. Sanoja finished going 3-for-5. His at-bat was huge because it gave the Marlins that extra insurance run. All he was missing was a home run to complete the cycle. Sanoja has a lot of momentum right now, and he must maintain that aggression at the plate.

It's not just one player; it's every single player that steps up on every different night. In Monday night's game, there were nine Marlins who contributed to at least one hit, and five hitters delivered one RBI.

For a team that wants to succeed and go the distance, everyone will need to understand their roles and play with confidence. No confidence, no wins. We are seeing a young Marlins team that is having fun playing for each other and for their skipper, Clayton McCullough. The Marlins are rising, and they are playing with a chip on their shoulder.

No one has forgotten what they showed the world in the second half last season, but this is a much better story and better team.