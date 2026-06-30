Marlins Blistering June Creating Tough Front Office Decisions Ahead of Trade Deadline

After trading away pitchers Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers over the winter, that left Sandy Alcantara to headline a pitching staff going into the 2026 season with more questions than answers. However, even when the season began, it felt like it was only going to be a matter of time before he got traded out of South Florida.

Things were trending in that direction early in the season as the Marlins struggled through the first couple of months through the season. However, the month of June has been one in which Miami is looking to save its season and create some gut-wrenching trade deadline decisions for president of baseball operations Peter Bendix and his staff by August 3.

Miami held off a pesky Colorado Rockies team on Monday night at Coors Field in Denver, 10-7, to improve to 19-6 in June. Who saw that coming? Not many.

Don't look now, but after play was completed on Monday night, Miami is tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the final National League wild-card spot. This is certainly changing the narrative for the Marlins in 2026.

Marlins Hot June Will Force Difficult Decisions on the Front Office

Sandy Alcantara | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Is this run sustainable for Clayton McCullough's team going into July? If they continue to take care of business on the field, it's going to create tough decisions off of it.

Miami still has three more games in Denver against the Rockies before they move on to Sacramento for three with the Athletics over the July 4 weekend. They will then return home for six games against the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians. That's a very doable schedule.

Alcantara survived the thin air at Coors Field on Monday night to work 5.2 innings, scattering seven hits and allowing five runs to improve to 9-4 on the season. He walked five and struck out just three, but he was picked up by his teammates and the veteran right-hander has visions of the playoffs this fall, per Christine DeNicola of MLB.com.

“It makes you feel more happy,” Alcantara said. “The work that we've been doing together as a team, just being out there, doesn't matter what team that we need to face. Being able to compete out there, hitting side, pitching side, it doesn't matter for us. We just want to win the game and take this team to the playoffs.”

That sounds like someone who intends to stick around and play out the season with his teammates. This is the second year in a row that the Marlins are going to create some tough front office decisions at the deadline.

If Miami can take advantage of its schedule before the All-Star Break, then its success in June might be more than just a one-month run. Just getting into the MLB playoffs in any fashion is all anyone wants. They don't ask how, just if.