The Miami Marlins have to like the position they are in with their star pitcher. The starting pitching market is shrinking, and the looming lockout nears.

Peter Bendix could be facing a dilemma with ace Sandy Alcantara.

There was no question whether the Marlins would exercise Sandy Alcantara’s option. It would have been shocking if they had not exercised the $21 million deal for 2027. Now, several of Major League Baseball’s most sought-after starting pitchers have secured very lucrative contracts with new teams.

As a result of all these contracts, fewer options are out there for organizations still searching for answers to strengthen a rotation. That makes Alcantara a significantly valuable trade asset.

While his value might be increasing, the odds of Miami actually making a deal are likely close to zero. But, would Bendix consider it if someone made an offer that was too good to refuse?

Starting Pitching Market Makes Alcatara Intriguing

Things are moving quickly around the Majors as there are just days before the almost guaranteed lockout starts. When that does, all transactions with Major League players will come to a screeching halt.

Tarik Skubal got his contract done ahead of the deadline when he signed a record nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets. Trevor Rogers landed a five-year, $120 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Freddy Peralta ended negotiations when he secured a five-year, $125 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles. Then the Toronto Blue Jays inked Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira to a five-year, $80 million deal.

Kevin Gausman even got his deal done for a one-year, $25 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Starting pitching is expensive. Period.

Alcantara is quietly in Miami making $21 million for the upcoming season (if there is one). After all these signings, it looks like Miami is in a pretty sweet spot with their ace who recorded 21 quality starts and led the majors with 214 innings pitched in 2026.

At 31 years old, Alcantara is still producing. He finished 2026 with a 13-11 record, 3.87 ERA and 153 strikeouts across 33 starts. He has certainly reinforced that he is one of the Majors’ most durable pitchers.

For teams still in the market, acquiring a starter for less than $100 million on a long-term contract, who is also a former Cy Young Award winner, if even for just a year could be an appealing alternative.

Organizations like the Cubs and Orioles, who are reportedly still searching for additional pitching, could have serious interest in a pitcher like Alcantara if the Marlins are willing to talk.

Bendix Indicated Marlins Are Keeping Alcantara

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All this discussion to come down to a single question: Would the Mariins even consider it?

Reality says probably not. They have not indicated any interest in moving their ace. But, does that rule it out entirely? Probably not.

It makes complete sense that Miami would not want to move Alcantara. The team finished at 80-82 during the 2026 season and they would like to take yet another step forward to continue their bid toward contention.

Alcantara is a big part of that plan. He’s an established presence in a rotation that also includes Eury Perez and Max Meyer.

Keeping him comes with risks as well. He is entering his final year of his contract and could become a free agent after the 2027 season. Miami would surely work toward an extension before letting that happen, or at least get to the trade deadline and try to get a significant return for him.

Just like everything in baseball right now, there is also the discussion of the lockout. Who knows where all that will land and what a potential work stoppage could cost.

Marlins Could Face Difficult Decision

While the Marlins don’t need to trade Alcantara, there is also a changing market that should not be ignored. Bendix probably doesn’t have trading Alcantara at the top of his to do list, but that shouldn’t exclude listening if someone comes along with an offer that is too good to refuse.

With several of the expensive free agents now spoken for, the remaining teams in need could get very aggressive.

That translates to better trade offers.

For now, Alcantara is a member of the Miami Marlins. Whether he remains that way or not will be an interesting story to follow.