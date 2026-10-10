3 Marlins Prospects Who Could Boost Their Stock in Arizona Fall League

The Miami Marlins 2026 season ended without seeing the playoffs, again. The focus has shifted to their prospects and what can be done in 2027.

Eight Miami prospects are participating in the Arizona Fall League with the Glendale Desert Dogs. This gives the organization some more time to evaluate their young talent in game settings against other promising minor league players.

For some, the additional games are making up lost development time due to injuries. For others, this is one more opportunity to show the team that they are on the right path to the Majors.

There are three Marlins prospects that stand out as ones to watch over the next several weeks.

Dillon Lewis, Outfielder

Dillon Lewis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of all eight, Lewis likely has the most to gain from performing well in Arizona.

He was acquired from the New York Yankees in January in the Ryan Weathers trade. During his time at Double-A Pensacola this season, he slashed .242/.302/.460 with 18 home runs and 20 stolen bases over 89 games.

A fractured hamate bone interrrupted that progress, though and put him on the sidelines for about two months. When he returned, his power was slow to regain its form. There was a positive, though. His very last at-bat of the season produced a home run.

Lewis is currently ranked as the team's No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He has already shown that he has both power and speed, now he needs to prove durability.

A productive stint with the AFL could provide just the evidence the team needs to show that he is back on track to being healthy and that his offensive play has returned.

Max Williams, Outfielder

A Miami Marlins logo Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Max Williams didn't get to start the 2026 season on time, as he was out due to having surgery on his torn labrum in his left shoulder. His time on the field began in July, and he didn't waste any time making an impression.

The No. 27 prospect in the organization has an opportunity to build on his momentum he possessed in the minor leagues.

Williams batted .326 with a .399 on-base percentage and .610 slugging percentage across three minor league levels. He also put 15 home runs on the board and 37 RBI despite having a shortened season.

Williams is deserving of some more attention and could move through the ranks fast if he continues to produce. Now it will be a question of whether this level of production is sustainable for him when he meets strong competition.

With just nine games remaining in the season, Williams was moved to Double-A Pensacola. Now he will get the chance at the AFL to face more advanced pitching and continue his development.

Carter Johnson, Infielder

Unlike Williams and Lewis, Johnson will be facing a different challenge. While the first two are looking to continue momentum, Johnson is trying to find some.

Since being drafted in the 2024 MLB Draft, his skills just haven't translated to the professional level. He has a .211 minor league batting average.

Things started to look up in 2026 when he produced 25 doubles and 14 home runs across two levels that included 50 games with High-A Beloit. The increase in extra-base production could indicate that he is developing and is not just contact oriented at this point.

The AFL will be a great chance for him to show that his improvement is both real and sustainable. If he can just show some consistency, it will be a step forward in his development.