Marlins' Javier Sanoja Named Gold Glove Finalist at New Position

Miami Marlins infielder Javier Sanoja is growing his resume. He has an opportunity to add to his growing list of accomplishments from his outstanding play in 2026.

The Marlins and MLB announced on Wednesday that Sanoja has been named a finalist for the 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove Award at third base. That puts him in contention to win the prestigious defensive honor for the second time in his short career.

It is even more impressive given that he won his first Gold Glove as a rookie at an entirely different position.

Sanoja captured the National League utility Gold Glove in 2025, making him just the second rookie in Marlins history to receive the honor. He was also the team’s first Gold Glove winner since Marcell Ozuna in 2017.

Now, Sanoja has the opportunity to establish himself as one of baseball’s most accomplished young defenders.

Javier Sanoja’s Defense Continues to Impress

Miami Marlins third baseman Javier Sanoja Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanoja’s first Gold Glove Award came following a very impressive rookie season where he appeared at seven different defensive positions. He was literally willing and able to play almost anywhere on the field. Manager Clayton McCullough took full advantage of that flexibility, and Sanoja produced.

Third base seemed to be where the team used him most in his sophomore season of 2026. He played in 119 games at third, making 84 starts there and logging more than 778 innings.

According to Baseball-Reference, Sanoja finished with 12 defensive runs saved at third base, providing statistical evidence of his important contributions.

Even after being remarkable in his rookie season, Sanoja found a way to step up his game. In 2025, he recorded four defensive runs saved at third while he split his time playing multiple other positions.

Sanoja’s value to the team is being recognized as he went from an award-winning utility player to now earning respect at a specific position.

Breakout Offensive Season Adding to Sanoja’s Value

Miami Marlins third baseman Javier Sanoja Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He isn’t just making strides on defense, either. Sanoja took a big step forward on offense in the 2026 season as well.

The 24-year-old appeared in 144 games, with a slash line of .295/.333/.458, 11 home runs, 69 RBI and a .791 OPS. That was a significant improvement over his 2025 campaign when he batted .243 with six home runs and 38 RBI.

Sanoja also added value by recording 32 doubles and 11 stolen bases this year. There’s no doubt about it, he is important and almost critical to the team’s lineup.

The Gold Glove nomination just solidifies how valuable Sonoja is and proves that he continues to develop as an everday contributor to the Marlins.

The final announcement for the 2026 Gold Glove winners will be Sunday, November 1.