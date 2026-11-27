Trade talks appear to be heating up around the Miami Marlins.

After dipping their toe into the free agent market with the signing of veteran catcher Gary Sanchez to a one-year, $6.5 million contract, interest is reportedly picking up around outfield slugger Kyle Stowers. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, teams are checking in on the 28-year-old, who offers a power bat, positional versatility and several years of club control.

Stowers, who can play multiple outfield positions in addition to first base, was an All-Star in 2025 along the way to a breakout season that saw him record 25 home runs, 73 RBI and post a .912 OPS over 117 games. He took a step back in 2026, but still launched 21 home runs. His 46 homers over the past two seasons lead all Marlins over that period.

Stowers joined Miami at the 2024 trade deadline, when he and Connor Norby were acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for left-handed starter Trevor Rogers. If Stowers were to be traded, he would be the third member of that deal to move on to yet another destination after Norby was shipped to the Colorado Rockies at this year's deadline and Rogers recently signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Contractually, Stowers is arbitration-eligible ahead of the 2027 season. However, he is under club control through 2029 and is set to reach unrestricted free agency in 2030.

Would Miami Be Open to Moving Stowers?

Miami Marlins slugger Kyle Stowers. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Generally, a surge of trade interest indicates that rival executives have a sense that the team is willing to move on from that particular player. And while an in-his-prime, positionally-versatile player with a proven power bat may seem to be an asset worth holding onto, the Marlins have signed off on similar deals in recent history.

Back in January, Miami traded Edward Cabrera to the Cubs in exchange for Owen Caissie and a pair of minor leaguers. Like Stowers, Cabrera was set to become arbitration-eligible, with three years of team control remaining. For the Marlins, the opportunity to land a young, major league-ready hitter with a high ceiling was worth the cost of a solid starting pitcher.

For now, Miami holds all the cards. They are under no pressure to move off of Stowers and have given no indications that they desire to do so. Instead, the presence of multiple suitors would seem to drive up the price, resulting in a situation wherein the Marlins can sit back and see if Stowers can garner an offer they deem worthwhile to at least consider a move.

On the surface, the loss of Stowers would create a massive hole in Miami's lineup, a major blow for a club that ranked just 18th in runs scored last season and 23rd in home runs. But the franchise has been known for taking a two-pronged approach to roster management, looking to address the now while also planning for the future (as evidenced by the Cabrera trade and the Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards rumors).

Ultimately, the Marlins have all the leverage here and don't need to find a taker for Stowers - unless, of course, they are blown away by an offer.