Heriberto Hernández Makes Marlins History With Stunning Walk-Off vs. Mets

After getting swept by the NL East division-leading Atlanta Braves, the Miami Marlins took care of business, defending their home turf against the New York Mets, sending them back to Queens after getting swept in three games.

The Marlins had been playing very good and sound baseball throughout the entire series, but needed a little extra juice to get over the finish line in the series finale. Scoreless in the bottom of the ninth inning, Mets closer Devin Williams allowed the bases to get loaded, and Heriberto Hernández called the game.

Heriberto Hernández Monstrous Grand Slam

Miami Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez (13) celebrates after walkoff winner. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Originally entering the game as a pinch-hitter for Owen Caissie, who had struck out in all three of his at-bats, Hernández made the most of his time in the batter's box, collecting two hits in two at-bats. It was his second hit, however, that sent the Marlins fans home happy.

On a 0-1 count, Williams delivered a pitch seemingly right into Hernández's wheelhouse, as he took the two-time All-Star deep to dead center field for a walk-off grand slam.

According to Miami's franchise communications, it is the seventh walk-off grand slam in Marlins history and the first since Kyle Stowers on May 3, 2025, against the Athletics.

Not only did Hernández etch himself in Marlins franchise history, but he also became the is the seventh player in MLB history and the first since KC's Justin Maxwell on Sept. 22, 2013 vs. TEX to break a 0-0 tie with a walk-off grand slam, via Marlins Communications on X (formerly Twitter).

Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards (9) celebrates pinch hitter Heriberto Hernandez's (13) grand slam against the New York Mets. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Hernández might have done something that he'll never do again, given the rarity of hitting a walk-off grand slam, but it's surely a moment he'll remember for the rest of his life.

This could be the kind of game that helps Hernández get out of the slump he finds himself in. After his two knocks in the game, Hernández is now holding a .193 AVG /.287 OBP/.284 SLG statline. Heading to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays next, Hernández looks to ride this wave of momentum to help Miami extend the winning streak.

Now with a 25-29 record, the Marlins still have a lot of work to do if they want to chase down those ahead of them in the standings, currently ranking 11 games back out of first place. Miami is 4.5 games out of the NL Wild Card, but has enough time to not make that their goal of how they reach the postseason.