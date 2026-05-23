Why Marlins Are Perceived as Sellers for This Season’s MLB Trade Deadline

Last year most thought that the Miami Marlins would spend the trade deadline selling off assets. That wasn’t the case.

In July of last year, the Marlins made only one significant deadline move. They traded outfielder Jesus Sanchez to the Houston Astros for three players — right-handed pitcher Ryan Gusto, along with minor league infielder Chase Jaworsky and minor league outfielder Esmil Valencia. The Marlins hung onto the rest including starter Sandy Alcantara.

The Marlins were awarded their fans and their organization’s faith in the team by making a late push for the last wild card spot. By the end of the season, they finished four games out of making the playoffs.

Now? The trade deadline isn’t until early August, but there are reasons to believe the Marlins could be more significant sellers this time around, according to a former MLB general manager who writes for The Athletic (subscription required).

A Marlins Selling Mentality?

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In a piece focused on determining which teams are buyers and sellers at the trade deadline as of Memorial Day, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden labeled the Marlins as sellers. He wrote that the Marlins are still a year away from being contenders and that puts them in a selling position.

It's not the position Miami was hoping to be in going into one of the traditional checkpoints of the season.

Miami entered Saturday’s game with the New York Mets six games under-.500. More importantly, the Marlins were 13 games out of the lead in the National League East and six games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. The division race may be done, thanks to the red-hot Atlanta Braves. But a wild card berth is still attainable.

But that requires the Marlins to turn things around by the All-Star break. If they’re staring at a double-digit deficit by then, Marlins president of baseball operations may have to sell, with Alcantara the most desirable asset.

Miami hung onto him this offseason but traded both Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers to improve their offense and clear the decks for younger pitchers. Max Meyer has been excellent, but Miami just lost Robby Snelling for the rest of the season to elbow surgery, and No. 1 prospect Thomas White is on the minor league IL. By late July, Bendix may have no choice to trade his best pitcher to the highest bidder — and he could get a haul.

Alcantara is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA in his 11 starts this season. But the former Cy Young winner is sure to be in demand again because of his contract, part of what made him a target at last year’s deadline. He’s being paid $17.3 million this year and has a club option in 2027 for $21 million. Whoever acquires him gets him for another season.

He’s a desirable pitcher with a desirable contract and the one last significant piece Miami could move that will land multiple players. The Marlins just hope it doesn’t come to that.