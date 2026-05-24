Two Young Marlins Playing Like They’re Pursuing All-Star Game Berths

This year’s MLB All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia. Every team is required to send one player. But could the Miami Marlins send two?

Right now, two young stars are playing like they should be considered for a spot on the National League team — slugger Liam Hicks and starting pitcher Max Meyer.

Meyer drew the start against the New York Mets on Saturday and was exceptional He pitched seven innings, giving up one hit and no runs as he struck out eight and walked three. He claimed his fifth win of the season and still doesn’t have a loss as he trimmed his ERA to 2.52.

Hicks was the designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. He hit two home runs, one on the third inning and one in the fifth inning. His two solo shots were responsible for giving Miami a 4-0 lead it never surrendered.

Both had great days. Both reached Marlins milestones in the process.

Max Meyer and Liam Hicks in Marlins Historical Context

Marlins Communications, the team’s official PR account on X (formerly Twitter) posted both players’ franchise milestones during and after the game.

Meyer, a right-handed pitcher, became just the third Miami pitcher in franchise history to not be charged with a loss through 11 starts to begin a season. That put him up with two other right-handers. Brad Penny did it in 2001 while Livan Hernandez did it in 1997, which was the Marlins’ first World Series title season.

In addition. His 11-game streak without a loss tied for third for the sixth-longest by a starter in team history regardless of when it happened in a season.

As for Hicks, his power and his plate discipline became a franchise first. He became the first player in Marlins history with 10 or more home runs and fewer than 20 strikeouts in 50 games to begin a season. Hicks was slashing .279/.339/.503 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI. He had only 18 strikeouts along with 13 walks.

Hicks also became the 21st player in franchise history to hit 10 or more home runs through 50 games in a season. The last player to do it was Kyle Stowers, who had 10 home runs in the season’s first 50 games in 2025. He was named an All-Star that July.

It’s not that easy, is it? Of course not. But through two months of the season Meyer and Hicks have positioned themselves in a way in which National League players and managers have no choice but to consider them.