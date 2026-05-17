How to Watch Marlins vs Rays: TV, Streaming, Pitching Matchup

The Miami Marlins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the last game of the Florida series for the weekend on Sunday afternoon.

The 10th inning became memorable for the Marlins as the team erupted for eight runs to secure a 10-5 victory on Saturday.

Marlins vs Rays Preview

Miami Marlins first baseman Connor Norby | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The battle of Florida. The two teams will play early on Sunday for an intriguing Sunday leadoff game that will be telecast on Peacock.

Miami enters this game with a 21-25 record and fourth in the NL East. Tampa had a 11-game home winning streak until the Marlins put a stop to it on Saturday. Javier Sanoja, who has been on a slump, broke the slump with a three-run double.

Since April 24th, Sanoja had been 3-for-36 with just one extra-base hit and one RBI.

The Rays have been a surprising team this season. Pitching and hitting have been the reasons, and they’ve been having fun playing alongside one another.

Both teams have split the series. The Rays won Friday’s game, winning 7-2.

Starting Pitchers

Eury Perez (2-5, 4.94 ERA) will get the ball for the Marlins. It’s a must-win game for Perez. In this game, he must show up and get his third win of the season. It’s been a rough first half of the season.

Drew Rasmussen (3-1, 3.16 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays.

Location and Time:

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL, 12:15 pm ET

TV, Live Streaming:

NBCSN, Peacock

Players to Watch:

Second baseman Xavier Edwards continues to have a strong 2026 campaign. He’s one of the best hitters on the team, slashing .315/.404/.470 this season with four home runs, 15 RBIs, and an OPS of .874.

Catcher Liam Hicks has hit 9 home runs with 40 RBIs, leading that category in the majors.

Junior Caminero picked up where he left off last season. The star Rays player is 16th in the majors with 11 home runs. In addition, he has 21 RBIs and 27 runs. He’s not the easiest hitter to strike out.

Jonathan Aranda is slashing 277/.384/.471 with a .855 OPS.

Injury Report:

Marlins:

Griffin Conine: 10 Day IL (Hamstring)

Robby Snelling: 15 Day IL (Elbow)

Adam Mazur: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Ronny Henriquez: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Rays:

Gavin Lux: 10 Day IL (Shoulder)

Joe Boyle: 15 Day IL (Elbow)

Steven Matz: 15 Day IL (Elbow)

Manuel Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Steven Wilson: 60 Day IL (Back)

Michael Grove: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Ryan Pepiot: 60 Day IL (Hip)

Edwin Uceta: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)