Is Christopher Morel the Marlins’ Biggest Offseason Signing Regret?

It's the middle of June, and the Miami Marlins have some concerns about a talented hitter who is not living up to what they expected when the team signed him.

Christopher Morel is Not Producing Amazing Results

Miami Marlins designated hitter Christopher Morel | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

When a player signs with a new team, the organization and coaches hope he turns out to be great. Christopher Morel, 26, came to the Marlins organization during free agency when he signed a one-year deal.

Miami was looking at Morel as a player who could compete for the first base position. While they knew Morel was not proficient or at an elite level to play first base, the Marlins took a chance. For his part, Morel never hesitated to learn and get his reps.

He's also a designated hitter. The problem is that he's not getting the job done at the plate. Morel is slashing .162/.219/.425 with zero home runs, one RBI, and 11 hits in 68 at-bats.

It is fair to note that Morel hasn't been playing in every single game. Near the end of April, he was sent to the minors because he was also dealing with injuries.

Therefore, Connor Norby took over the first base position and began to produce for the team. It made things even more complicated for Morel trying to return. In the last three games, after coming back from his injury, he has combined for five strikeouts against the New York Mets (May 30), Washington Nationals (June 3), and Arizona Diamondbacks (June 10).

It's his fifth MLB season and his third different team. Morel shared some good moments with the Chicago Cubs, especially in the 2023 season, when he reached career highs in home runs (26) and RBIs (70).

The right-hander has all the tools to become a hitter who can consistently have 30 -100 RBI seasons, but his plate discipline needs to improve. It's not a good look when a hitter strikes out way too much and constantly has a low batting average. Morel hasn't reached a full season with a batting average of .250 or higher in his career.

There's a high chance the Marlins will move on from Morel. Kyle Stowers is back, and after what he did on Wednesday afternoon, when he belted two home runs, it puts more emphasis on how the Marlins management will handle the Morel situation.

Stowers is currently playing first base. Liam Hicks is hitting DH since Joe Mack has taken catcher duties. At this point, there's no open space for Morel to be part of the starting lineup unless something goes sideways for the Marlins.

If there's any hope of Morel getting things going and improving, it might have to be with a different team. Morel's tenure with the team is slowly coming to an end, and we can sense it.