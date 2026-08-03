Marlins Should Have One-Word Answer to Kyle Stowers Trade Inquiries

Teams with great young players get trade offers. That's what the Miami Marlins are dealing with as the trade deadline reaches its conclusion.

The Marlins are in an enviable position as the trade deadline approaches at 6 p.m. eastern on Monday. Even though the last five weeks have been a roller coaster, a playoff berth is still attainable. The franchise has a terrific young core of talent, and the farm system has players that will be ready for the Majors soon.

There are only a few players with expiring deals, and they should only be traded if the return is right. But, on Sunday, reports surfaced of at least one team sniffing around to try and swing a deal for a Marlins outfielder. The Marlins should have an easy answer at the ready.

The One-Word Answer for a Kyle Stowers Trade

Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Marlins have heard from the Houston Astros and other teams on their All-Star outfielder, Kyle Stowers. It's not surprising that he would have suitors at the deadline. He's a young player coming off an All-Star Game appearance in 2024 and since he's under team control through 2029, he would be a relatively cheap player for a contender to build around in the future.

But the same logic holds true for the Marlins. And when push comes to shove, the Marlins should just say no to trading Stowers.

It took Stowers a few years to get to this point, but his trade from Baltimore to Miami at the 2024 trade deadline turned out to be an opportunity for him to unlock his potential. Last season he slashed .288/.368/.544 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI in 117 games. Only an injury kept him from completing the season on the field as the Marlins made a late push to try and claim the final wild card berth in the National League.

A hamstring injury curtailed the early part of this season, but he's played 88 games and while his slash is down a bit, the power is still there. He is slashing .234/.319/.459 with 16 home runs and 48 RBI. There is a chance that he could match his power numbers from a season ago. With a healthy season, Stowers has the kind of power that can generate 30 home runs a season. Those players aren't easy to find.

Yes, the Marlins do have a logjam of bats in the outfield. But they have a way to keep him on the field every day — make him the first baseman. The reality is they’ve already done it. He’s played more games at first base (39) than at right field (21) or left field (31). Miami has been searching for a first baseman of the future. His power is the perfect fit for the position. Just make that his home the next four seasons.

Power is hard to find and Stowers is the best kind — cheap. The Marlins should nip trade talks in the bud and focus on making him their full-time first baseman in 2027 and beyond.